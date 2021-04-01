Open Your Eyes



Dear child,

Do you ever feel alone?

Do you ever feel like nobody loves you

The way you desperately want to be loved?

Do you ever feel like you’re not enough?

Do you ever feel like everything you do goes wrong?

Do you ever feel ugly and unworthy?

Do you ever feel like no one understands you?

I know you do.

Look up, child.

Open your eyes.

I’ve been where you are.

This world has torn me apart.

I healed them, but they wounded me.

I loved them, but they hated me.

I came to save them, but they ran away from me.

I gave them my life, but they threw it away.

Open your eyes, child.

Do you remember me?

I healed you.

I loved you.

I came to save you.

I gave you life. I gave you my life.

Open your eyes, child. Follow me.

I have a beautiful world to show you.

Lyrik_Emma